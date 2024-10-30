A ‘creepy’ doll that spooked locals after it went on sale in an Edinburgh shop has been “moving around” on its own.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That's according to the celebrity psychic who bought it from a local charity store before naming it Annabelle.

As reported in the Evening News in March, the toy sent shivers down the spines of shoppers after it went on display at the St Columba's Hospice store in Morningside, with dozens of locals saying it would give them nightmares. The sinister-looking doll was later bought by medium Deborah Davies, the star of Unexplained: Caught on Camera, who paid £200 for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Annbelle arrived at her Cheshire home, Deborah hosted a live stream, during which several viewers claimed to have seen a ghost lurking behind a door. The TV star later told us she believed an old spirit who lost a child had attached themselves to it. If that wasn’t spooky enough, she claimed to have heard the doll laughing behind her back, just hours after it was delivered.

And it seems Annabelle is still acting weirdly, all these months later. Deborah was preparing for her The World Of Ghosts show, which opens on November 1 in Alderley Edge before touring UK theatres next year, when the doll freaked out her friends. She told us: “Annabelle was sat on a stand in my house last week as I was prepping for the show, as I wanted to make sure she fitted on it. Some friends called round and said how creepy she looks, and then we all went into the kitchen.

“It was around 10 minutes later that I went over to where she was and she had moved from being sat on the stand to half lay down, in a position that looked impossible to balance! Her elbow was on the edge of the stand, her head bent upwards and one leg bent precariously on the other edge of the stand. Absolutely no one had been near her, we all would have known if anyone had gone over to her!”

Deborah added: “We'll see what happens at the show as I’ll have motion detectors around her and my other dolls.”