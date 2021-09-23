Bervely Chaleka was known to have travelled into the city centre on Monday evening to visit shops on Princes Street.

Bervely Chaleka was last seen in the Wester Hailes area of the city on Monday, September 20, and police say that her family are worried as they continue to search for her.

She was known to have travelled into the city centre on Monday evening to visit shops on Princes Street.

She was seen sitting at the tram stop at St Andrew Square between 7.30pm to 9.30pm before walking away northwards.

It is believed to be out of character for Bervely to go away and not keep in contact with her family.

Bervely is 25 years old and is described as 5’ 7” in height with short black hair.

When she was last seen she was wearing a white headscarf, navy jacket and light patterned trousers.

Inspector Keith Forrester from Wester Hailes Police Station said: “Thank you for sharing my previous post and for the feedback so far. Bervely is known to have travelled in to the city centre on Monday evening to visit shops on Princes Street and she was seen sitting at the tram stop at St Andrew Square between 7:30pm – 9:30pm before walking away northwards.

“If you have information about her whereabouts, or you have seen her on or since Monday night, please phone ‘101’ quoting incident number 491 of 21/09/2021.

“Bervely, if you see this message, please contact Police or your family to let us know you are safe. Thank you."

