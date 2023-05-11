An East Lothian supermarket worker who told his young victim the reason he sexually assaulted her was because he had “a broken brain” has been jailed and placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Andrew Blaikie pounced on the teenage schoolgirl by placing his hands under her clothing and fondling her breasts. The 44-year-old also placed his hand inside the girl’s underwear and touched her genitals during several shocking attacks carried out between September 2021 and October last year.

Blaikie was snared after the brave victim later broke down and told her mother about the repeated sexual assaults on her. Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told the attacker had told the girl he repeatedly molested her because he had “a f***ing broken brain that makes me do things that are wrong”.

Andrew Blaikie outside court in Edinburgh

Blaikie appeared at the capital court for sentencing on Wednesday, May 10, after previously admitting to sexually assaulting the child on occasions between September 1, 2021 and October 2 last year. Defence agent Julie Torley said her client had “expressed remorse for his actions” and before the offending he had been “a productive member of society who provided for his family”.

Ms Torley added Blaikie had been deemed as “extremely low risk of reoffending” and was “capable of change”. She told the court Blaikie had been “honest and up front with his employers” about his conviction but had now been sacked from his job in a local supermarket.

Sheriff Christopher Dickson said: “I have taken into account your personal circumstances, the contents of the report and all that has been said in mitigation. This was an extremely serious offence which involved a gross breach of trust over an extended period. I consider a custodial sentence the only appropriate way to deal with you.”

Blaikie was jailed for 13 months and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years. He was also handed a non-harassment order banning him from contacting his victim or going near her home for the next five years.

Last month fiscal depute Alan Wickham told the court Blaikie targeted the schoolgirl. Mr Wickham said Blaikie moved “his hands under her clothing” and touched her breasts. The court was told on several occasions the attacker had also “touched her on the vagina” and the terrified girl had broken down during a phone call and told her mother about the abuse.

Blaikie then sent texts to the youngster stating he was “f***ed up in the head” and claimed he “never meant to hurt anyone”. A second message to the child read: “I do have a f***ing broken brain that makes me do things I know are wrong but want to do them anyway as they feel so nice.” And a third text stated: “I’m sorry for all the pain I’ve caused – goodbye.”

