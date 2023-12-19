Council leader Cammy Day has vowed to take ‘decisive action’ to curb the threat of antisocial behaviour

The Edinburgh council leader is calling for a ban on the public sale of fireworks and claims Bonfire Night has become ‘a focal point for potentially life-threatening disorder and violence’.

Cammy Day joined MPs, MSPs, councillors and community representatives at a summit on fireworks on December 18 to discuss the future of firework sales and implementation of Firework Control Zones (FCZs).

The meeting at Castlebrae Community Campus in Niddrie comes after a significant level of disorder seen in the city on Bonfire Night, particularly in the Niddrie area, where emergency services were attacked with fireworks, petrol bombs, masonry, and other missiles. The aftermath saw 27 people charged with a total of 51 offences and police investigations remain ongoing.

The Edinburgh council leader said Bonfire Night has become ‘a focal point for potentially life-threatening disorder and violence.’ Photo Credit: City of Edinburgh Council, Handout/PA Wire, @chewpooie

The panel, hosted by Cllr Day, looked back at the ‘deeply disturbing’ events on November 5 and discussed how they can deliver preventative community work alongside partners and other strategies. A second summit is due to take place in March 2024.

Councillor Cammy Day said: “It was really useful to come together and discuss our collective approach to Bonfire Night and broader fireworks use. Unfortunately, in recent years, Bonfire Night has become something of a focal point for potentially life-threatening disorder and violence.

“This year had the distinction of clear planning and premeditation on the part of those attacking police in Niddrie, which is a deeply disturbing development. I fear that unless we take decisive action now it is only a matter of time before we see serious injuries or even deaths on a future Bonfire Night.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council leader paid tribute to Edinburgh’s ‘fantastic emergency services’ who ‘do an excellent job in keeping us all safe’ and said he will explore the idea of implementing organised firework displays in place of public sales of fireworks.

Cllr Day said: “I believe that we need to go further and ban the public sale of fireworks, such is the unprecedented risk to public safety and order. Whilst this may seem unfair to the majority of people who celebrate and use fireworks responsibly, what we have seen this year necessitates such a response. I’ll also be looking into whether we can help provide organised displays in the city, so our residents can enjoy fireworks in a safe and secure way.”