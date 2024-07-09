Edinburgh cafe owners devastated as ‘low life throws white paint over window, canopy and shopfront’
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cafe Gallo, on Raeburn Place in Stockbridge, was targeted in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Staff at the small, family-run cafe, which specialises in authentic Italian bites and coffee, shared photos on social media following the incident.
Posting on Facebook, they wrote: “So this is what we woke up to on Sunday morning at our wee cafe… some low life had gone to the bother of throwing a full pot of white gloss paint over our window, canopy and shopfront, not to mention the mess he’s made to the whole of Raeburn Place.
“This happened on Sunday morning at around 1:40am. If anyone has any information at all please let us know.”
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 4.40am on Sunday, 7 July 2024 police received a report of vandalism at a property in Raeburn Place, Edinburgh. Enquiries are ongoing.”