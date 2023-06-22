Edinburgh police are set to crackdown on anti-social behaviour at Portobello Beach as summer approaches.

In a letter issued via schools, police urged parents and carers to make sure they know where their children are and what they are doing during the school holidays – warning they will be “dealt with robustly” if they misbehave.

It comes after officers responded to a number of incidents of anti-social behaviour involving youths in the Portobello area last summer.

Now, Police Scotland has said it wants to make the beach, the promenade and other open spaces within Edinburgh inviting and enjoyable for everyone – residents and visitors alike.

Colin Fordyce, Community Policing Inspector at Craigmillar Police Station, wrote in his letter to parents: “Understandably, large groups of children/young people congregating on pathways and causing annoyance can be very intimidating. Whilst we understand not every child/young person attending these areas are participating in ASB, the majority are standing around in large gatherings.

“I write today to ask that you discuss attendance at Portobello with your child/young person and ensure they are not involved in ASB which includes large gatherings, drinking alcohol, urinating in public and other general disturbances.

“Over the summer holiday period this year, police presence in the area is being increased and any child/young person found to be engaging in ASB will be dealt with robustly and if required, be brought home to yourself or in more serious circumstances arrested and dealt with appropriately.”