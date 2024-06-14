Edinburgh crime: Man, 33, arrested in connection with assault on busy Edinburgh street in broad daylight
A man has been arrested and charged after an alleged assault on a busy Edinburgh street.
A CCTV appeal was launched following the incident, which took place ‘outside a premises’ on Dalry Road just after 12.30pm on Saturday, May 11.
According to police, a 33-year-old man has now been charged in connection with the assault. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.