Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The woman was left badly shaken

Police are still searching for a man who set upon a woman and robbed her in Edinburgh.

The 46-year-old victim was walking in Dalry Place at around 1.30am on Thursday, June 6, when she was approached from behind and pushed by a man. He then stole her phone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident left the woman badly shaken but she did not require medical treatment.

The incident left the woman badly shaken but she did not require medical treatment. | UGC

Detective Constable William Doughty, of Corstorphine Police Station, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to identify and trace the person responsible.