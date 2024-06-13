Edinburgh crime: Police searching for man who robbed woman in Dalry Place
Police are still searching for a man who set upon a woman and robbed her in Edinburgh.
The 46-year-old victim was walking in Dalry Place at around 1.30am on Thursday, June 6, when she was approached from behind and pushed by a man. He then stole her phone.
The incident left the woman badly shaken but she did not require medical treatment.
Detective Constable William Doughty, of Corstorphine Police Station, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to identify and trace the person responsible.
“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this robbery or who has information that may assist us to contact 101 quoting incident number 209 of June 6.”