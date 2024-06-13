Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident happened on Wednesday evening

A 36-year-old man has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh following an alleged assault in Pilrig Park.

Police were called to the area around 7pm on Wednesday, June 12. Images shared online show a police cordon in place at the park whilst officers carried out an investigation. The force said enquiries surrounding the incident ‘are at an early stage’.

A 36-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh following an alleged assault in Pilrig Park | Google Maps