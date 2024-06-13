Edinburgh crime: 36-year-old man rushed to hospital following alleged assault in Pilrig Park

By Neil Johnstone
Published 13th Jun 2024, 14:40 BST
The incident happened on Wednesday evening 

A 36-year-old man has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh following an alleged assault in Pilrig Park

Police were called to the area around 7pm on Wednesday, June 12. Images shared online show a police cordon in place at the park whilst officers carried out an investigation. The force said enquiries surrounding the incident ‘are at an early stage’.

A 36-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh following an alleged assault in Pilrig Park | Google Maps

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7pm on Wednesday, 12 June, 2024, we were called to a report of a 36-year-old man assaulted in Pilrig Park, Edinburgh. He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.”   They added: “Enquiries are at an early stage to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this incident.”

