Edinburgh crime: 36-year-old man rushed to hospital following alleged assault in Pilrig Park
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 36-year-old man has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh following an alleged assault in Pilrig Park.
Police were called to the area around 7pm on Wednesday, June 12. Images shared online show a police cordon in place at the park whilst officers carried out an investigation. The force said enquiries surrounding the incident ‘are at an early stage’.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7pm on Wednesday, 12 June, 2024, we were called to a report of a 36-year-old man assaulted in Pilrig Park, Edinburgh. He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.” They added: “Enquiries are at an early stage to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this incident.”