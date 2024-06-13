Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are treating the fire as wilful

Police in Edinburgh have launched an investigation after a play park was deliberately set on fire in the south-west of the city.

Officers believe a number of youths are responsible for the fire at Dumbeg Park which happened at around 8.15pm on Wednesday, June 12. Enquiries are ongoing.

Writing on X, police said: “Unfortunately last night a group of youths set fire to the play area at Dumbeg Park. Did you see anything or know who is responsible? If so, please contact police.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.15pm on Wednesday, 12 June, 2024, police were called to a report of a group of youths having set fire to the play area at Dumbeg Park, Edinburgh.”