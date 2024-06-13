Edinburgh crime: Police launch investigation after youths set fire to play area in Dumbeg Park
Police in Edinburgh have launched an investigation after a play park was deliberately set on fire in the south-west of the city.
Officers believe a number of youths are responsible for the fire at Dumbeg Park which happened at around 8.15pm on Wednesday, June 12. Enquiries are ongoing.
Writing on X, police said: “Unfortunately last night a group of youths set fire to the play area at Dumbeg Park. Did you see anything or know who is responsible? If so, please contact police.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.15pm on Wednesday, 12 June, 2024, police were called to a report of a group of youths having set fire to the play area at Dumbeg Park, Edinburgh.”
Anyone with information about the incident should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3725 of Wednesday, 12 June.