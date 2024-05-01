Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police in Edinburgh have released CCTV images of a man they believe may be able to assist with enquiries into a serious assault.

The incident happened on Grassmarket near the junction with Victoria Street at around 5pm on Friday, March 22. Police say a 44-year-old man was taken to hospital for medical treatment after he was assaulted.

Police in Edinburgh say this man may be able to assist their enquiries into a serious assault in the Grassmarket area of Edinburgh

The man in the image is described as white, of slim build and around 5ft 10in. He has short brown hair and is aged between 18 to 25. At the time of the incident he was wearing a turquoise hoody with matching jogging bottoms and trainers.

Detective Constable Paul Henderson said: "I would urge the man in the images, or anyone who has information relating to him, to contact police as soon as possible.