Edinburgh crime: Police share CCTV images of man following serious assault in Grassmarket

The incident happened in the Grassmarket area in March
By Neil Johnstone
Published 1st May 2024, 15:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police in Edinburgh have released CCTV images of a man they believe may be able to assist with enquiries into a serious assault.

The incident happened on Grassmarket near the junction with Victoria Street at around 5pm on Friday, March 22. Police say a 44-year-old man was taken to hospital for medical treatment after he was assaulted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police in Edinburgh say this man may be able to assist their enquiries into a serious assault in the Grassmarket area of EdinburghPolice in Edinburgh say this man may be able to assist their enquiries into a serious assault in the Grassmarket area of Edinburgh
Police in Edinburgh say this man may be able to assist their enquiries into a serious assault in the Grassmarket area of Edinburgh

The man in the image is described as white, of slim build and around 5ft 10in. He has short brown hair and is aged between 18 to 25. At the time of the incident he was wearing a turquoise hoody with matching jogging bottoms and trainers.

Detective Constable Paul Henderson said: "I would urge the man in the images, or anyone who has information relating to him, to contact police as soon as possible.

Anyone who can help should contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident  number 2822 of Friday, 22 March, 2024, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Related topics:PoliceEdinburghPolice Scotland