Edinburgh crime: Police share CCTV images of man following serious assault in Grassmarket
Police in Edinburgh have released CCTV images of a man they believe may be able to assist with enquiries into a serious assault.
The incident happened on Grassmarket near the junction with Victoria Street at around 5pm on Friday, March 22. Police say a 44-year-old man was taken to hospital for medical treatment after he was assaulted.
The man in the image is described as white, of slim build and around 5ft 10in. He has short brown hair and is aged between 18 to 25. At the time of the incident he was wearing a turquoise hoody with matching jogging bottoms and trainers.
Detective Constable Paul Henderson said: "I would urge the man in the images, or anyone who has information relating to him, to contact police as soon as possible.
Anyone who can help should contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2822 of Friday, 22 March, 2024, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”