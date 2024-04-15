Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new Edinburgh craft beer festival is set to launch next month in the Grassmarket, celebrating the diverse range of local breweries in the capital.

The inaugural Grassmarket Craft Beer Festival will be hosted by Edinburgh microbrewery and bar Cold Town House will host and feature around 10 local brewers including Barney’s, Campervan Brewery, Cold Town House and Stewart Brewing.

2024 will mark the first year of Edinburgh's Grassmarket Craft Beer Festival

Chris Queen, organiser of the festival said: "The Grassmarket Craft Beer Festival represents a celebration of Scottish brewing excellence, where attendees can immerse themselves in the rich variety of flavours and craftsmanship that define our industry. Cold Town House looks forward to welcoming beer aficionados and newcomers alike to what promises to be an unforgettable event."

The event was established to bring the capital’s local talent under one roof to celebrate Scottish brewing excellence. The festival will kick off at Cold Town House at 12pm on May 11 and visitors can also enjoy a range of street food on offer and live music.

Hayley Ransom, a head brewer at Cold Town Beer said: “It's great to be invited to participate in the festival. We really respect the other breweries who are showcasing and we’re delighted to be featured amongst them. Craft beer brewing in Scotland is world leading in terms of flavour, technique and ingredients so this festival will be a real treat for everyone.”

Other breweries in attendance include: Moonwake Beer Co, 71 Brewing, Dookit Brewing Co, Holy Goat Brewing, Newbarns, Stewart Brewing, and Two Towns Down Brewing.

