Popular Edinburgh beer brand Innis & Gunn will rollback the price of pints next week as the capital company celebrates a milestone moment.

Between April 16 and 18, beer lovers will be able to buy pints of Innis & Gunn’s premium lager for £3 - the price customers paid for the Edinburgh beer when the brewery launched in 2003. The promotional price to celebrate their 21st birthday will be available across the Innis & Gunn Brewery Taprooms in Glasgow and Edinburgh over the three days.

Celebrating 21 years in business this year, Edinburgh brewery Innis & Gunn say they want to reward their loyal customer base

The local business say it is the first of many initiatives Innis & Gunn will roll out to reward its loyal drinkers - with the upcoming promotion saving customers 40 per cent on the price of a pint.

With a throw-back to the year the business was formed, Innis & Gunn’s Brewery Taprooms will embrace all things 2003 with live music performing hits from 21 years ago and themed celebrations to get customers in the party spirit.

Dougal Gunn Sharp, founder and master brewer of Innis & Gunn, said: “Innis & Gunn drinkers have supported us for 21 years so now we’re thanking them with birthday beers, rolling back the price of a pint of our award-winning Lager to 2003 prices across our Brewery Taprooms in Edinburgh and Glasgow.”

Dougal added: “Money is tight for so many people with higher bills and soaring food costs so what better way to give back and reward our loyal customers than driving down the price of our pints so that everyone can join the party and help Innis & Gunn come of age. These 21st birthday pints are for you!”