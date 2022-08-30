Edinburgh crime: Man, 48, charged after teenage boy racially abused at youth football game in Balerno
A 48-year-old man has been charged after a teenage boy was racially abused at a youth football game in the Capital.
The incident took place at a game between Edinburgh City 2009s and Currie Star 2009s at Malleny Park in Balerno on Sunday, August 21.
Thirteen-year-old Lucas MacDonald, who was playing in the game, alleged that an adult man made “a racist monkey gesture” from the touchline.
His father Jamie said his son was reduced to tears by the end of the game.
Following an investigation into the incident by police, officers have arrested and charged a man with racially aggravated behaviour.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged with racially aggravated behaviour following an incident at a youth football match at Malleny Park in Balerno on Sunday, August 21.
“He is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, September 13.”