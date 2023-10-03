Edinburgh crime: Man arrested after city chemist targeted in late-night robbery
A man has been arrested after an Edinburgh pharmacy was targeted in a late-night robbery.
Police were called to reports of a break-in at the Well Pharmacy on Craigentinny Road around 1.25am on Saturday, 30 September. A 29-year-old man has been arrested following the incident.
Patients at the chemist told the Evening News that the culprit made off with the till, after gaining access through smashing ‘a surprisingly small hole’ in the main glass door.
One man said: “It was a surprisingly small hole that was manoeuvred through. I am unaware of what was stolen from medication and general stock but the whole till was removed leaving the shop dealing with emergency prescriptions on Saturday and still unable to process sales on Monday.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a break-in to and theft from a premises on Craigentinny Road, Edinburgh, around 1.25am on Saturday, 30 September, 2023.
“A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing.”