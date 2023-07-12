A man wearing a dressing gown has been captured on CCTV following a fire at a former pub in Edinburgh.

The images show a man near The Abbots Choice Pub in Currie, shortly after midnight on Thursday, February 23.

The traditional boozer, on Pentland View Court, is now permanently closed and is set to be transformed into a Domino's pizza takeaway.

Police are now requesting the public's help to trace the man. He is described as a white, aged mid 30s to early 40s, potentially with some facial hair, and wearing a light grey dressing gown, light grey tracksuit bottoms and white trainers with dark stripes.

Constable Andrew McCrirrick, of Wester Hailes Police Station, said: “I would appeal to the man or anyone who recognises him to please get in touch as it is important that we trace them as part of our investigation.