A much-loved Edinburgh eatery is set to transformed into a Domino's Pizza takeaway after being put up for sale.

Fabio’s, a family-run Italian restaurant, closed permanently at the end of March after serving customers in Corstorphine for more than 23 years.

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has now announced the sale of the premises in Glasgow Road to Domino’s Pizza.

Brian Sheldon, Regional Director of Christie & Co, said: “Fabios is a long-standing, family-run business which benefits from a prominent trading location and many repeat customers. I’m sure the business will be equally succesful under the ownership of Dominos Pizza, who will be taking over the lease.”

When they first announced their closure in March, Fabio’s owners released a statement thanking their loyal customers.

In a post on Facebook, they family wrote: “Fabio’s has been at the heart of the Corstorphine community and our time here getting to know each and every one of our customers, old and new, has been an absolute pleasure.

“We want to thank you for your love, support and loyalty shown towards Fabio's brand over the years. We have many customers that have dined with us since the day we opened our doors back in August 1999.

“Some of which dined with us every week, and some who flew across the world to visit us. Our direct success is down to all of you and it has been an absolute pleasure serving you.

“We have been there through all the birthdays, weddings, graduations, first dates, births, proposals, baby showers and much more without you we would have been nothing!

We want to thank our employees past and present for being such an integral part of our business, your dedication and hard work to grow the business to what it is today has not gone unnoticed and we owe so much to you.