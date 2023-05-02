News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
55 minutes ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
1 hour ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
2 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
3 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
4 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river

Family-run Edinburgh restaurant Fabio’s to become Domino’s Pizza takeaway after serving Capital for 23 years

The family-run business had been a popular venue in the Capital since 1999

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 2nd May 2023, 13:40 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 13:40 BST

A much-loved Edinburgh eatery is set to transformed into a Domino's Pizza takeaway after being put up for sale.

Fabio’s, a family-run Italian restaurant, closed permanently at the end of March after serving customers in Corstorphine for more than 23 years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has now announced the sale of the premises in Glasgow Road to Domino’s Pizza.

Fabio’s, a family-run Italian restaurant, closed permanently at the end of March after serving customers in Corstorphine for more than 23 years.Fabio’s, a family-run Italian restaurant, closed permanently at the end of March after serving customers in Corstorphine for more than 23 years.
Fabio’s, a family-run Italian restaurant, closed permanently at the end of March after serving customers in Corstorphine for more than 23 years.
Most Popular

Brian Sheldon, Regional Director of Christie & Co, said: “Fabios is a long-standing, family-run business which benefits from a prominent trading location and many repeat customers. I’m sure the business will be equally succesful under the ownership of Dominos Pizza, who will be taking over the lease.”

When they first announced their closure in March, Fabio’s owners released a statement thanking their loyal customers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a post on Facebook, they family wrote: “Fabio’s has been at the heart of the Corstorphine community and our time here getting to know each and every one of our customers, old and new, has been an absolute pleasure.

“We want to thank you for your love, support and loyalty shown towards Fabio's brand over the years. We have many customers that have dined with us since the day we opened our doors back in August 1999.

“Some of which dined with us every week, and some who flew across the world to visit us. Our direct success is down to all of you and it has been an absolute pleasure serving you.

“We have been there through all the birthdays, weddings, graduations, first dates, births, proposals, baby showers and much more without you we would have been nothing!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We want to thank our employees past and present for being such an integral part of our business, your dedication and hard work to grow the business to what it is today has not gone unnoticed and we owe so much to you.

“Fabio’s was a small family run business but all the friendships forged over the years have become an extension of Fabio’s and made it feel like one big huge Italian family – so it is with heavy hearts that we make this announcement.”

Read More
10 of Edinburgh’s best Italian restaurants, according to Tripadvisor – including...
Related topics:Domino's PizzaEdinburghCorstorphine