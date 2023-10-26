News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: More than £4000 worth of jewellery stolen following break-in at Linlithgow property

The theft is believed to occurred between Friday, October 20 and Sunday, October 22.
By Neil Johnstone
Published 26th Oct 2023, 09:41 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 09:41 BST
More than £4,000 worth of jewellery was stolen from a property during a break-in in Linlithgow.

A property in Deacons Court in the town was broken into between 5pm on Friday, October 20 and 4.30pm on Sunday, October 22. Officers are now urging anyone who saw anything suspicious or who has CCTV footage from the area to get in touch.

Detective Constable Greig Porteous said; “Our enquires into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in that area to get in touch. In particular, we are keen to speak to anyone who has private CCTV footage from around the time that could help with our investigation.”

If you can help, please contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 2386 of October 22.