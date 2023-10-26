The theft is believed to occurred between Friday, October 20 and Sunday, October 22.

More than £4,000 worth of jewellery was stolen from a property during a break-in in Linlithgow.

A property in Deacons Court in the town was broken into between 5pm on Friday, October 20 and 4.30pm on Sunday, October 22. Officers are now urging anyone who saw anything suspicious or who has CCTV footage from the area to get in touch.

Detective Constable Greig Porteous said; “Our enquires into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in that area to get in touch. In particular, we are keen to speak to anyone who has private CCTV footage from around the time that could help with our investigation.”