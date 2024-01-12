Police in Edinburgh said that the defibrillator went missing on October 30

Officers have launched a hunt for three women after a defibrillator was taken from an Edinburgh police station.

Police released CCTV images of the women after the life-saving machine went missing from St Leonard’s Police Station on October 30 around 7pm. Anyone with information regarding the stolen item is urged to come forward.

Police constable Stephen Neilson, of Howdenhall Police Station, said: “We believe these women may have information that could assist our enquiries. I would ask anyone who recognises them or has any information to come forward.