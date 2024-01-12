Edinburgh crime: Police recover £250,000 worth of diamorphine, crack cocaine and cannabis in Lochend area
Edinburgh police have arrested and charged two men after recovering a significant quantity of drugs in the Lochend area of the city.
The stash of drugs, worth a six-figure sum, were discovered at around 11.40am on Thursday, January 11, after police raided addresses in Lochend Quadrant and Lochend Road South, Edinburgh.
The drugs, believed to be diamorphine, crack cocaine and cannabis, have a combined estimated street value of £247,500. A five-figure sum of cash was also recovered. Officers said that the recovery of the drugs will ‘disrupt the supply and possession of drugs’ in the area.A 57-year-old man and 30-year-old man have been arrested and charged following the after police raided the properties whilst acting under a warrant. The two men are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today, today. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
Detective Inspector Gavin Howat, Edinburgh Pro-active CID, said: “Officers will continue to disrupt the supply and possession of drugs in our area. This work often relies on the support of the public, so if you have any information or concerns about drug misuse, please call Police Scotland on 101 or report this anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”