Cops raced to the major incident in the countdown to New Year.

Police locked down the roads

Police in Edinburgh responded to a major incident in Granton minutes before revellers across the Capital celebrated the New Year.

Officers were called to Granton Road and Granton Crescent just ten minutes before midnight. They locked down the scene closing both roads.

Posting on X formerly Twitter Police said:

“Road closures are in place on Granton Road and Granton Crescent following an incident which was reported to police around 11.50pm on Sunday, 31 December.

​Officers are at the scene and closures will remain in place while enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances.”

Councillor Kevin Lang said: “My family and I were walking home in the small hours and had to take a big detour because so much of West Granton Road was cordoned off. It looked like a very serious issue. The police were clearly working hard to keep the area clear and deserve huge credit for trying to keep people safe. It’s awful to see something like this on what should be a night of fun and celebration.”