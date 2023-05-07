Officers have released a CCTV image of the man they think may have information in connection with the assault, which happened on the promenade on Friday, March 17, at around 12.15pm. The man is described by police as aged between 30 to 37 years-old, of a medium build and with brown hair. He is between 5ft 11ins to 6ft 2ins in height, police said, and was wearing a grey Nike hoodie, dark coloured jogging bottoms and white Adidas trainers at the time.