Edinburgh crime: Police searching for man after assault at Portobello promenade

Ginny Sanderson
By Ginny Sanderson
Published 7th May 2023, 13:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th May 2023, 13:57 BST

Police are searching for a man after an assault on Portobello seafront.

Officers have released a CCTV image of the man they think may have information in connection with the assault, which happened on the promenade on Friday, March 17, at around 12.15pm. The man is described by police as aged between 30 to 37 years-old, of a medium build and with brown hair. He is between 5ft 11ins to 6ft 2ins in height, police said, and was wearing a grey Nike hoodie, dark coloured jogging bottoms and white Adidas trainers at the time.

Constable Erin Millar of Police Scotland said: “The man pictured or anyone who recognises the man pictured please contact officers via 101, quoting incident number 1687 of Friday 17 March 2023. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

Police wish to speak to this man in connection with an assault on Portobello promenade (Photos: Google Streetview/Police Scotland)Police wish to speak to this man in connection with an assault on Portobello promenade (Photos: Google Streetview/Police Scotland)
Police provided no further information on the nature ofthe assault.

