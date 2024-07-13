Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police sniffer dogs have helped to uncover thousands of pounds worth of drugs in Edinburgh.

Officers took to social media to praise the work of their dynamic duo, Loki and Tara, after the discovery led to the arrest of a man.

The police dogs were part of a team which raided a property on Tuesday, July 9. Drugs with a street value of £13,000 were recovered and one male was arrested following investigations.

Praising the work of the dogs on X, formerly Twitter, officers said: "#PDTora, #PDLoki and their lead holder were busy with the@PSOSEdinburgh.

"North Initiative Team yesterday. After a bit of impromptu cardio,1 male was arrested and £13000 worth of drugs recovered thanks to Loki's nose."