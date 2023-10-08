News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Police share shocking photos after stopping van with broken windscreen on busy Edinburgh road

The driver was also travelling with a patched-up passenger side window
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 8th Oct 2023, 11:44 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2023, 11:44 BST
Police have shared shocking photographs of a van driver caught travelling on the Edinburgh City Bypass with a shattered windscreen.

Edinburgh Road Police officers pulled over the vehicle, which also had its broken passenger side window covered with a black bin bag, on the A780 Edinburgh city bypass on Saturday (October 7).

Sharing the photos on X, formerly Twitter, officers wrote: “EdinburghRP stopped this vehicle on the #A720 Edinburgh City Bypass earlier today. The driver thought driving their vehicle in this condition was acceptable.”

Officers added that the driver has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal for dangerous driving and the vehicle seized.