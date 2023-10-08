Edinburgh crime: Police share shocking photos after stopping van with broken windscreen on busy Edinburgh road
The driver was also travelling with a patched-up passenger side window
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have shared shocking photographs of a van driver caught travelling on the Edinburgh City Bypass with a shattered windscreen.
Edinburgh Road Police officers pulled over the vehicle, which also had its broken passenger side window covered with a black bin bag, on the A780 Edinburgh city bypass on Saturday (October 7).
Sharing the photos on X, formerly Twitter, officers wrote: “EdinburghRP stopped this vehicle on the #A720 Edinburgh City Bypass earlier today. The driver thought driving their vehicle in this condition was acceptable.”
Officers added that the driver has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal for dangerous driving and the vehicle seized.