Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 29-year-old man has been jailed for 18 years for the murder of a 69-year-old Edinburgh man in March 2023.

Sam Atkins pleaded guilty to the murder of Charles Paul and the serious assault of a 36-year-old woman at a Granton flat last year. Officers were called to a property in the Granton Crescent area of the city on March 25, 2023, following a report of a disturbance.Charles Paul was found with fatal injuries. The 36-year-old woman was found with serious but not life-threatening injuries and taken to hospital for treatment. Atkins was arrested at the scene and was charged the following day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appearing at the High Court in Glasgow on January 22, Atkins was sentenced to 18 years behind bars. Police welcomed the sentence and described Atkin’s crimes as ‘despicable and callous’.

Sam Atkins pleaded guilty to the murder of Charles Paul and the serious assault of a 36-year-old woman at a Granton flat last year. He was sentenced to 18 years in prison

Detective Chief Inspector George Calder said: “We welcome the sentencing and hope that it brings some kind of closure for Charles’s family and friends and that of the woman also. These were despicable and callous acts carried out by Atkins, who showed an utter disregard for the life of Charles Paul or for the woman he seriously assaulted.