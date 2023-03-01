News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Edinburgh crime: Thief stole car from elderly woman with terrified dog still trapped inside

Police said man has since been arrested and charged over the robbery

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 7:51am

An elderly woman was robbed of her car on Saturday, while her terrified dog was trapped inside.

The incident, which took place on Hillside Street in Leith, led the the arrest of a 37-year-old man, who has since been charged.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He later appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Police were called to Hillside Street in Edinburgh on Saturday after a woman was robbed of her vehicle. Photo: Google
Police were called to Hillside Street in Edinburgh on Saturday after a woman was robbed of her vehicle. Photo: Google
Police were called to Hillside Street in Edinburgh on Saturday after a woman was robbed of her vehicle. Photo: Google
Most Popular

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 3.25pm on Saturday, 25 February, 2023, police were called after a woman was robbed of her vehicle on Hillside Street in the Leith area of Edinburgh."

They added: “A 37-year-old man has been charged and has appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.”