An elderly woman was robbed of her car on Saturday, while her terrified dog was trapped inside.

The incident, which took place on Hillside Street in Leith, led the the arrest of a 37-year-old man, who has since been charged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He later appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Police were called to Hillside Street in Edinburgh on Saturday after a woman was robbed of her vehicle. Photo: Google

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 3.25pm on Saturday, 25 February, 2023, police were called after a woman was robbed of her vehicle on Hillside Street in the Leith area of Edinburgh."