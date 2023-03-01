Edinburgh crime: Thief stole car from elderly woman with terrified dog still trapped inside
Police said man has since been arrested and charged over the robbery
An elderly woman was robbed of her car on Saturday, while her terrified dog was trapped inside.
The incident, which took place on Hillside Street in Leith, led the the arrest of a 37-year-old man, who has since been charged.
He later appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 3.25pm on Saturday, 25 February, 2023, police were called after a woman was robbed of her vehicle on Hillside Street in the Leith area of Edinburgh."
They added: “A 37-year-old man has been charged and has appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.”