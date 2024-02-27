Edinburgh crime: Two teenagers arrested after break-ins at historic Edinburgh pub and city centre shop
Two teenagers have been charged following break-ins at an Edinburgh pub and a shop in the city centre.
Police said that the youths have been charged in connection with break-ins, theft and vandalism at the two locations – the historic Cramond Inn and a shop on Frederick Street.
In a statement, Police Scotland said: “A 15-year-old female youth and a 16-year-old male youth have been charged in connection with break-ins at the Cramond Inn between November, 2023 and February, 2024.
“They were also charged in connection with theft and vandalism at a shop on Frederick Street, Edinburgh. A report will be forwarded to the relevant authority.”