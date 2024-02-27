Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two teenagers have been charged following break-ins at an Edinburgh pub and a shop in the city centre.

Police said that the youths have been charged in connection with break-ins, theft and vandalism at the two locations – the historic Cramond Inn and a shop on Frederick Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “A 15-year-old female youth and a 16-year-old male youth have been charged in connection with break-ins at the Cramond Inn between November, 2023 and February, 2024.