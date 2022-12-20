News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Woman arrested after police called to 'disturbance' in Burdiehouse Drive

By Ginny Sanderson
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Dec 2022, 2:42pm

A woman has been arrested after police rushed to an Edinburgh neighbourhood on Monday evening (December 19). Several police cars were called to the scene in Burdiehouse Drive following reports of a “disturbance” at around 4.40pm.

Police Scotland said a 32-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and will appear at court at a later date. Enquiries are ongoing, police said. No further information is available at this time.

A woman has been arrested after a disturbance in Burdiehouse Drive, Edinburgh
