A group of boys have been accused of “dine and dashing” after racking up an £80 bill on a slap up meal at an Edinburgh restaurant.

Management at Toby Carvery Lauriston Farm described the alleged incident online as they appealed to the boys to return and settle the bill.

According to the restaurant, the group of four had food at the venue on Saturday, November 16 before legging it while a staff member was busy preparing drinks for them.

In a post on Facebook, the management wrote: “We kindly ask the 4 young boys (or, the parents of!) who just ran out on their £80 bill while their server was busy making drinks to get in touch about paying off the bill.

“This is becoming a regular and extremely unfair occurrence on our business and the team, as the same thing happened last week (another group). The police will be here soon to review some CCTV, where we will hopefully get a better idea of faces.

“Please understand that by doing this, you are ruining the serving experience of others as we will have to encourage paying before you eat. Until then, we hope you feel a sense of guilt and get in touch, we are forgiving people, we would have thought maybe you forgot to pay if you hadn’t just ordered desserts.”

Locals were quick to condemn the boys for their behaviour in the comment section, with one person saying: “That's absolutely disgusting! Hope they are caught! If it's becoming a regular occurrence, maybe time to take payment on ordering? Genuine customers will understand.”

Another wrote: “Disgraceful. With a bit of luck I hope they are found. They do not deserve any forgiveness. If you order food ,you pay for it.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.