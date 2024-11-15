Edinburgh schoolgirl, 9, left 'petrified' after man threatens to throw her in canal
The nine-year-old was cycling along the canal near Meggetland with her mum when the man, thought to be in his 50s or 60s, blocked their path.
The mother and child, who wish to remain anonymous, told BBC Scotland News they were returning home after football training at Meggetland Sports Pavillion when the incident took place.
The man allegedly told the girl she was cycling too fast and that the footpath was only for walking.
“He was eating a packet of Walkers cheese and onion crisps and he wasn't blinking,” the girl said. “Then he said the 'F word' and I'm going to throw you into the canal. I was petrified.
“He had big bulgy hazel eyes, a bald head and was huge. I thought he was literally going to pick me up and throw me into the canal.”
When the girl's mother caught up, the man threatened to push them both into the canal.
The 44-year-old mum then asked the man if he was the infamous “canal pusher”, as he fitted the police description of a man who pushed people into the canal in 2022.
“He got even more angry and puffed up a bit more and looked like he was actually going to chuck me in and my daughter,” she said. “In that moment, I realised I'm actually in big trouble, potentially, and I need to get away. It was very scary.
“I told him we would walk instead of cycling and we edged away.”
Police were made aware of a report of threatening behaviour towards the schoolgirl around 7.35pm on Wednesday, November 6 on a footpath along the Union Canal.
Officers are aware of other reports of similar behaviour in the area, but they are not believed to be linked to the incident involving the nine-year-old.
In a statement, Police Scotland said: “Around 7.35pm on Wednesday, 6 November, 2024, we were made aware of a report of threatening behaviour towards a 9-year-old girl on a footpath along the Union Canal in Edinburgh.
“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and officers are reviewing CCTV from the area.”
Officers have stepped up patrols along the canal following the incident.
Community Policing Inspector Keith Forrester said: “We are aware of concerns in the community following reports recently of assaults and threatening behaviour on footpaths along the Union Canal in the Edinburgh area.
“Following enquiries, these incidents are not being treated as linked and enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible.“
Community Policing Teams are carrying out additional, high visibility patrols of the area. Anyone with information or concerns can speak to these officers, call 101, or, in the case of an emergency, dial 999.”