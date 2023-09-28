Martin Sinnett has not been seen since Monday, with Edinburgh police reappealing for information

Edinburgh locals are being urged to check their gardens and sheds for a man who disappeared three days ago.

Martin Sinnett, 70, was last seen in Thorntree Street, Leith, around 5.45pm on Monday, September, 25.

He is described as being around 5ft 11in in height, of medium build with long dark greying hair and a long white beard.

When last seen he was wearing dark blue jeans, black trainers and a kilted jacket.

Inspector Kirsty McArthur-Kerr said: “Our enquiries to trace Martin are ongoing and I am appealing to residents to please check their gardens, sheds and outbuildings in case Martin has become disorientated and sought shelter.