Edinburgh missing: Police urge people in Edinburgh to check sheds as search for missing pensioner intensifies

Martin Sinnett has not been seen since Monday, with Edinburgh police reappealing for information
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 28th Sep 2023, 10:59 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 11:00 BST
Edinburgh locals are being urged to check their gardens and sheds for a man who disappeared three days ago.

Martin Sinnett, 70, was last seen in Thorntree Street, Leith, around 5.45pm on Monday, September, 25.

He is described as being around 5ft 11in in height, of medium build with long dark greying hair and a long white beard.

Martin Sinnett, 70, was last seen in Thorntree Street, around 5.45pm on Monday, September, 25.

When last seen he was wearing dark blue jeans, black trainers and a kilted jacket.

Inspector Kirsty McArthur-Kerr said: “Our enquiries to trace Martin are ongoing and I am appealing to residents to please check their gardens, sheds and outbuildings in case Martin has become disorientated and sought shelter.

"Please report any sightings to us by contacting 101 and quoting incident 0708 of 26 September, 2023."