Edinburgh police car chase ends with abandoned SUV as hunt for occupants continues

Edinburgh police are hunting for the occupants of a luxury SUV that failed to stop before officers gave chase.

At around 10.40pm on Friday, March 7, police instructed the driver of a Range Rover Evoque to pull over on Milton Road East – but the vehicle sped off. Officers gave chase but soon lost sight of the motor.

The Range Rover Evoque was later found abandoned in the Drylaw area of the city, and enquiries to trace the occupants are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At 10.40pm on Friday, 7 March, 2025 a car travelling on Milton Road East, Edinburgh failed to stop when instructed to by police. A short pursuit took place.

“The vehicle, a Range Rover Evoque, was later traced in the Drylaw area. Enquiries to trace the occupants are ongoing.”

