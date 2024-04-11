Edinburgh police find wanted man hiding in kitchen cupboard at ex’s Wester Hailes home

Edinburgh police say man breached his domestic abuse bail conditions
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 11th Apr 2024, 15:16 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2024, 15:16 BST
A man wanted by police in Edinburgh has been captured – after being found hiding in a tiny space.

Police rushed to an address in Wester Hailes on Tuesday after receiving reports of a man who attended an ex-partner’s address, in breach of domestic abuse bail conditions.

Following a thorough search of the property, officers found the man in a kitchen cupboard. He appeared at court on Wednesday.

Edinburgh police said a wanted man was found within the cupboard pictured. Photo: Police ScotlandEdinburgh police said a wanted man was found within the cupboard pictured. Photo: Police Scotland
In a post on Facebook, Police Scotland South West Edinburgh said: “Seek and ye shall find. Following reports of a male breaching Domestic Abuse bail conditions not to attend ex-partners address, Team 5 Wester Hailes Response officers carried out a thorough search of the property.

“Found within this cupboard. Appearing at court tomorrow.”