Edinburgh police find wanted man hiding in kitchen cupboard at ex’s Wester Hailes home
A man wanted by police in Edinburgh has been captured – after being found hiding in a tiny space.
Police rushed to an address in Wester Hailes on Tuesday after receiving reports of a man who attended an ex-partner’s address, in breach of domestic abuse bail conditions.
Following a thorough search of the property, officers found the man in a kitchen cupboard. He appeared at court on Wednesday.
In a post on Facebook, Police Scotland South West Edinburgh said: “Seek and ye shall find. Following reports of a male breaching Domestic Abuse bail conditions not to attend ex-partners address, Team 5 Wester Hailes Response officers carried out a thorough search of the property.
“Found within this cupboard. Appearing at court tomorrow.”