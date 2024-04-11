Edinburgh police find wanted man hiding in kitchen cupboard at ex’s Wester Hailes home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man wanted by police in Edinburgh has been captured – after being found hiding in a tiny space.

Police rushed to an address in Wester Hailes on Tuesday after receiving reports of a man who attended an ex-partner’s address, in breach of domestic abuse bail conditions.

Following a thorough search of the property, officers found the man in a kitchen cupboard. He appeared at court on Wednesday.

Edinburgh police said a wanted man was found within the cupboard pictured. Photo: Police Scotland

In a post on Facebook, Police Scotland South West Edinburgh said: “Seek and ye shall find. Following reports of a male breaching Domestic Abuse bail conditions not to attend ex-partners address, Team 5 Wester Hailes Response officers carried out a thorough search of the property.