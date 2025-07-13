Edinburgh police hunting suspects who seriously assaulted man in city centre street
Police in Edinburgh received reports of a man having been seriously assaulted in Leith Street, near the St James Quarter, at around 10.40pm on Friday, July 11.
Emergency services attended and the 60-year-old victim was taken to hospital for treatment.
Images show members of the public standing in the street in the aftermath of the attack, with police officers and police vehicles in attendance.
Officers are now working to find the people responsible for the violent attack.
“Enquiries are ongoing to locate those responsible.”