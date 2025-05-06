Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested in connection with an alleged rape at an Edinburgh park.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident is alleged to have happened in Montgomery Street Park, in Leith, at 10.30pm on Tuesday, April 29.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the area was taped off. Police launched an investigation and a 31-year-old man was later arrested and taken in for questioning. He has been released pending further investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man has been arrested in connection with an alleged rape at an Edinburgh park. | NW

Detective Inspector Chris McGlinchey said: “Enquiries are continuing into a report of a serious sexual assault on a woman in the Montgomery Street area of Leith, around 10.30pm on Tuesday, 29 April, 2025.

“A 31-year-old man was arrested in connection and released pending further investigation.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area as enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.”