A man has been arrested in connection with an alleged rape at an Edinburgh park.

The incident is alleged to have happened in Montgomery Street Park, in Leith, at 10.30pm on Tuesday, April 29.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the area was taped off. Police launched an investigation and a 31-year-old man was later arrested and taken in for questioning. He has been released pending further investigation.

Detective Inspector Chris McGlinchey said: “Enquiries are continuing into a report of a serious sexual assault on a woman in the Montgomery Street area of Leith, around 10.30pm on Tuesday, 29 April, 2025.

“A 31-year-old man was arrested in connection and released pending further investigation.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area as enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.”

