Edinburgh police lock down city centre as 'violent' brawl sees six people arrested

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Four males have been charged following an alleged ‘violent disturbance’ in Edinburgh city centre.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to the St Andrew Square area on Saturday (October 5) after receiving reports of “violence and disorder” following the SPL match at Easter Road between Hibs and Motherwell.

Edinburgh trams had to be halted and several roads closed to traffic while police responded to the 'disturbance’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the alleged incident, four males, aged 16, 17, 18 and 22, have been arrested and charged.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland: said: “Officers attended the St Andrew Square area of the city following the Hibs v Motherwell match on Saturday, 5 October, 2024.

“Two other people who were also arrested have been released without charge.

“All four males have been released on an undertaking and are due to appear in court at a later date.”