Edinburgh police lock down city centre as 'violent' brawl sees six people arrested
Police were called to the St Andrew Square area on Saturday (October 5) after receiving reports of “violence and disorder” following the SPL match at Easter Road between Hibs and Motherwell.
Edinburgh trams had to be halted and several roads closed to traffic while police responded to the 'disturbance’.
Following the alleged incident, four males, aged 16, 17, 18 and 22, have been arrested and charged.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland: said: “Officers attended the St Andrew Square area of the city following the Hibs v Motherwell match on Saturday, 5 October, 2024.
“Two other people who were also arrested have been released without charge.
“All four males have been released on an undertaking and are due to appear in court at a later date.”