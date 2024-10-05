Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brazen thieves broke into an Edinburgh cafe, stole a credit card from the premises, and used it to feast on burgers at a local McDonald’s restaurant.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detour Espresso cafe, on Argyll Place in Marchmont, was targeted on Sunday, September 29 at around 3am.

Owner Matt Rees, 55, said the louts, which he believes to be a gang of teenagers, used a rock to smash the front window before entering the premises and searching it for cash. The youths were only able to locate a business bank card, which they allegedly later used at McDonald’s on Princes Street. It is believed they were caught on CCTV while spending £14 at the fast food joint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt told the Evening News that he discovered the break-in had taken place after waking up to bank notifications on his phone. “On Sunday morning, I had an alert on my phone saying someone had tried to use the business card to buy burgers in McDonald’s on Princes Street,” he said. “This would have been at around 4.30am.”

Having figured there must have been a break-in, Matt rushed to the cafe where he discovered the front window smashed in with a rock. He added: “I could see they'd searched behind the till, but we don't take cash payments, so there is never any money here. The business credit card was gone though.

“The police came on Sunday morning and it seems like theyknow who the culprits are. We couldn't open the shop, so we lost half a day trading on one of our busiest days of the week.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.