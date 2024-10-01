Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have released a photo of a man they want to speak to in connection with a fire at a block of flats in Edinburgh.

Scottish Fire and Rescue service (SFRS) dispatched seven fire appliances to the blaze on Earl Grey Street at around 8.45pm on Thursday September 19.

Firefighters tackled a well-developed fire within a first-floor property and led five residents to safety, before passing them into the care of Scottish Ambulance Service personnel.

Crews extinguished the fire and worked to make the area safe before leaving the scene. However, they were forced to return to the scene after receiving reports of a reignition at 2.25am on Friday, September 20.

Now, Police Scotland have released an image of a male they believe may be able to assist their enquiries into the incident. Officers believe that the male shown in the image may have information that could assist them and would ask him or any members of the public who recognise him to contact police.

Detective Constable Russell Muir said: “I would urge the male pictured or anyone who has information relating to him to contact police.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 3795 of 19 September 2024. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be passed anonymously.