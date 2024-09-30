Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in Edinburgh are releasing an image of a man they wish to speak to as part of an ongoing investigation into an assault.

The incident occurred between 12.30pm and 1pm on Wednesday, July 31 near Lochend Butterfly Way and Albion Road.

Police in Edinburgh believe the man pictured may have information to assist their enquiries | Police Scotland

Officers are appealing for the man in the picture to contact them as he could have vital information which could assist their enquiries. They are also asking anyone who recognises the man in the image to get in touch with any information they may have.

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1684 of the July 31. Alternatively, an anonymous call can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.