Edinburgh sex attack: Woman subjected to serious sexual assault at St James Quarter
A woman was subjected to a serious sexual assault at the St James Quarter shopping centre at the weekend.
Police have arrested and charged a 16-year-old boy following the attack, which took place on Friday, 6 October around 8pm. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sherrif Court on Monday, 9 October.
On Saturday, several police cars were seen in attendance near the W Hotel at St James Quarter.
A spokesperson for St James Quarter, said: "We are aware of an incident that has been reported at St James Quarter. This is now a matter for the authorities, and we will be supporting them with their enquiries. The safety and security of our guests is always our top priority."
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 16-year-old male youth has been arrested and charged in connection with the serious sexual assault of a female in Leith Street in Edinburgh around 8pm on Friday, 6 October 2023.“He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 9th October 2023. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”