News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Edinburgh sex attack: Woman subjected to serious sexual assault at St James Quarter

Centre bosses said they are supporting police with enquiries during investigation into the attack.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 9th Oct 2023, 11:36 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 15:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A woman was subjected to a serious sexual assault at the St James Quarter shopping centre at the weekend.

Police have arrested and charged a 16-year-old boy following the attack, which took place on Friday, 6 October around 8pm. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sherrif Court on Monday, 9 October.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Saturday, several police cars were seen in attendance near the W Hotel at St James Quarter.

Most Popular
The attack took place on Leith StreetThe attack took place on Leith Street
The attack took place on Leith Street

A spokesperson for St James Quarter, said: "We are aware of an incident that has been reported at St James Quarter. This is now a matter for the authorities, and we will be supporting them with their enquiries. The safety and security of our guests is always our top priority."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 16-year-old male youth has been arrested and charged in connection with the serious sexual assault of a female in Leith Street in Edinburgh around 8pm on Friday, 6 October 2023.“He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 9th October 2023. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Midlothian Crime: Man arrested following serious assault on Dalkeith High Street