Centre bosses said they are supporting police with enquiries during investigation into the attack.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman was subjected to a serious sexual assault at the St James Quarter shopping centre at the weekend.

Police have arrested and charged a 16-year-old boy following the attack, which took place on Friday, 6 October around 8pm. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sherrif Court on Monday, 9 October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, several police cars were seen in attendance near the W Hotel at St James Quarter.

The attack took place on Leith Street

A spokesperson for St James Quarter, said: "We are aware of an incident that has been reported at St James Quarter. This is now a matter for the authorities, and we will be supporting them with their enquiries. The safety and security of our guests is always our top priority."