Edinburgh Taylor Swift: 64-year-old man arrested and charged with voyeurism at sold-out Murrayfield concert

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 10th Jun 2024, 15:26 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2024, 15:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Man due to appear in court at a later date following incident at Taylor Swift Edinburgh show

A 64-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a voyeurism offence at one of Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Edinburgh concerts at the weekend.

The US pop star brought her Eras tour to Murrayfield Stadium on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, playing to around 220,000 fans at the sold out shows.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The only arrest made by police over the weekend was a 64-year-old man who is accused of carrying out a voyeurism offence at the home of Scottish rugby on Saturday at Taylor Swift’s show. The man was released after he was charged, and is due to appear in court at a later date.

Nearly 220,000 fans saw Taylor Swift perform at her three concerts at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh at the weekend. Picture: Lisa Ferguson.Nearly 220,000 fans saw Taylor Swift perform at her three concerts at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh at the weekend. Picture: Lisa Ferguson.
Nearly 220,000 fans saw Taylor Swift perform at her three concerts at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh at the weekend. Picture: Lisa Ferguson.

Superintendent David Happs said: “A 64-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a voyeurism offence committed within Murrayfield during the event on Saturday, 8 June.

“He was released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.”

Police Scotland also confirmed that this was the only arrest made at the concerts in Edinburgh at the weekend despite the large crowds in attendance.

Photos of Taylor Swift on stage at Murrayfield Stadium

Related topics:Taylor SwiftEdinburghMurrayfieldPolice