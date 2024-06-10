Edinburgh Taylor Swift: 64-year-old man arrested and charged with voyeurism at sold-out Murrayfield concert
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 64-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a voyeurism offence at one of Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Edinburgh concerts at the weekend.
The US pop star brought her Eras tour to Murrayfield Stadium on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, playing to around 220,000 fans at the sold out shows.
The only arrest made by police over the weekend was a 64-year-old man who is accused of carrying out a voyeurism offence at the home of Scottish rugby on Saturday at Taylor Swift’s show. The man was released after he was charged, and is due to appear in court at a later date.
Superintendent David Happs said: “A 64-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a voyeurism offence committed within Murrayfield during the event on Saturday, 8 June.
“He was released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.”
Police Scotland also confirmed that this was the only arrest made at the concerts in Edinburgh at the weekend despite the large crowds in attendance.