The adrenaline for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour shows began early, with fans camping out from first thing this morning in the queue to get to see Taylor from the front row. We spoke to some at Murrayfield.

Roseburn Park was bedazzled with glitter, cowboy hats, boots, and Era-themed outfits. Outside the arena was buzzing with people, from all over the world to come to see the singing sensation.

Swifties waiting at Murrayfield had to don ponchoes when it started to rain. Picture: Jessica Urquhart

One die-hard Swiftie travelled across the globe to get to Murrayfield. Ellie Peach said: “I caught three planes to get here, and I’ve been to every one of her concerts in Sydney. I’m a super-fan”. Taylor had released another album during her Eras Tour, which she hadn’t done before her Sydney shows. “I got some tickets to come here in Edinburgh, and I wanted to see The Tortured Poet’s Department”.

We also spoke to Max R, from the United States: “I’ve come all the way form New York, I’m really excited for tonight, to see Taylor Swift for the first time”. On why he came from across the pond, he said: “tickets are cheaper here than in the US”.

In the never-ending merchandise queue, two Norwegian Swifties were delighted that this weekend had finally come. “We’re very excited, we’ve been waiting for over a year”. The two fans had proved their dedication to Taylor as they rushed to the merchandise stalls straight from Scandinavia. “We got up at 5am this morning, we’re straight from the airport to get merch.”

As the rain began to pour over Murrayfield, lots of fans were dressed in “Era-themed” outfits, which are outfits based on the colours of Swift’s albums, whilst others donned replicas of the outfits she wears on stage - which, of course, were not complete without rain-ponchos.

Fans showed off incredible outfits, many made themselves. One English fan had added many real clocks to her outfit, all set to midnight, in reference to Taylor’s album Midnights. She expressed her excitement for the opening act, Paramore: ““Double the fun, 14 year old me is so excited!”

Swifties arrive at Murrayfield well ahead of the first night concert. Picture: Jessica Urquhart.

One fan, who had added a trail to her dress with the lyrics of one of Taylor’s songs, Champagne Problems, commented: “It’s my first time, it’s a dream come true”.

Other dedicated fans had seen Swift many times before. “It’s my eighth time seeing Taylor Swift, I’m a die-hard Swiftie. I’m here tomorrow and Sunday” said one Edinburgh fan.

His friend, from Newcastle, is seeing Taylor tonight, and was already in the queue by 11am. He commented on the competitive rush to the stage when the doors open: “She’s number 68 in the queue, and she has to outrun 67”, as fans prepare to battle for the best view in the house tonight. His friend said the ticket “was 100 per cent worth it”, having joined the queue “around 9 o clock”.

Many other fans flocked from closer to home to see Taylor, as Edinburgh tickets were the first to come out for Taylor’s UK leg of the Eras Tour. Fans scrambled to get tickets in the capital as fast as they could, meaning Swifties from all over the UK have gathered in Edinburgh.

One Lover-dressed fan said: “I’m actually from the Philippines, but I live in London. I didn’t get tickets in London so I’m very lucky that I got tickets here in Edinburgh”.

When asked about her hopes for Taylor tonight, she responded: “I really wanna have the surprise song be Black Dog, and London Boy, but obviously I think she’ll play it in London”. This refers to a time in each Eras Tour show, where Swift plays the acoustic versions of two songs, that change every show. Fans are never aware of which song is picked until Taylor begins singing them.

Other hopes for Taylor’s set tonight included the songs Betty, from two Glaswegian fans, dressed as the Lover album. Mr Perfectly Fine was suggested by a very sparkly Fearless fan, and Goldrush was suggested by a fan wearing a necklace of clocks, also all set to midnight in honour of Taylor’s album.

