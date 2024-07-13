Edinburgh teenager ‘stabbed’ in broad daylight at city park as two men flee scene on motorbikes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in Edinburgh are hunting two men after a teenager was ‘stabbed’ in a city park.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the incident, which took place on Friday evening (12 July). According to police, around 6.50pm a 19-year-old man was with two friends within Victoria Park, Newhaven Road, when they were approached by two men on Sur-Ron style motorbikes.

One of the men proceeded to stab the victim in the arm before they both made off on the bikes in the direction of Craighall Road.

Emergency services were called and the victim was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where medical staff describe his condition as stable.

The first suspect is described as being in his early 20s, of slim build, 5ft9, and was wearing a balaclava, all black clothing and black trainers.

The second suspect is described as being in his early 20s, of slim build, 5ft9 and wearing black clothing.

Detective Inspector Gavin Howat said: “This appears to have been a targeted attack on the victim and extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this attack.

“Victoria Park would have been busy at the time of the incident and we would like to speak to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious, or may have seen the two suspects on Sur-Ron style motorbikes.

“We would also appeal to anyone with private CCTV or dashcam footage of the surrounding area to check in case they have captured anything which could be of significance to our investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3052 of Friday, 12 July, 2024. You can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”