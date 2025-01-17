Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman was left 'shaken' after being threatened with an imitation firearm during a robbery in Edinburgh.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 30-year-old man was jailed in connection with the incident - as well as another robbery in Glasgow - at the High Court in Kilmarnock on Thursday, 17 January.

Issa Mohamed was sentenced to four years and eight months , after being found guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday, 3 December, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first incident happened on Tuesday, 13 February, 2024, Mohamed threatened a 37-year-old woman with an imitation firearm at a property on St Vincent Street, Glasgow, stealing her phone and a quantity of cash.

The second happened on Saturday, 17 February, 2024, he threatened a 60-year-old woman with an imitation firearm and attempted to rob her at an address on Powderhall Rigg, Edinburgh. Both victims were left shaken but unhurt.

Detective Constable Gary Lipscombe said: “Mohamed’s actions were calculated and deeply distressing for the two women involved.

“His conviction reflects the seriousness of his crimes and demonstrates our determination to hold offenders accountable.

“Violence has no place in our society, and we will continue working to bring those responsible to justice and keep our communities safe.”