Fire crews rush to West Lothian industrial estate after report of ‘several cars on fire’

Police said the fire was extinguished and is not being treated as wilful

Fire crews rushed to an industrial estate in West Lothian to extinguish a number of cars that were on fire.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent six water pumps to a salvage yard on Redmill Industrial Estate, Whitburn, at 4.47pm on Sunday.

An SFRS spokesperson said there were “several cars on fire”. They added: “We got the call at 16:47. The is at the salvage yard in Redmill Industrial estate.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.10pm on Sunday, 17 December, 2023, officers received a report of a fire at a premises at an industrial estate in Whitburn.