An antique dealer who was extradited from Thailand to face trial has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a young girl at a 17th century East Lothian mansion.

John Martin targeted the youngster when she attended at his former home at the historic Letham House near Haddington on occasions between 1986 and 1990.

Martin, 74, also sexually abused a second victim by rubbing moisturiser on her naked body and washing her while she showered. He was also found guilty of removing the child’s clothing and sexually assaulting her over the course of several years.

Martin, who was extradited from his home in Thailand earlier this year, denied all the historic allegations and stood trial over four days at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last week.

Both victims, now in their 40s, gave evidence to the jury stating they had been sexually assaulted by Martin while they visited his homes in Haddington, Perth and St Andrews.

Martin also gave evidence claiming his innocence but the jury delivered majority guilty verdicts to him using lewd, indecent and libidinous practices towards both victims.

The court was told Martin, who owned an antiques business in the capital’s Grassmarket area, had left Scotland and moved to Thailand around 2010 and married a local woman and the pair had a child together.

The jury found he abused the first victim by repeatedly touching her thighs and breasts and instructing her to pose in a provocative way and expose her underwear. He also took photos of her at Letham House, Haddington, East Lothian, between August 1986 and August 1990.

Martin was also found guilty of assaulting the second victim by applying moisturiser to her naked body, placing his hand inside her pyjamas and sexually abusing her on various occasions between December 1990 and February 1996.

A not proven verdict was returned by the jury to Martin using lewd, indecent and libidinous practices towards a third child at his former home at Letham House in Haddington between April 1978 and April 1985.

Sheriff Alastair Noble placed Martin on the sex offenders register on an interim basis and deferred sentence to next month. Martin was remanded in custody pending sentencing.

Letham House is a three story B-listed country mansion and is said to have been built as a laird’s house in 1645 and incorporates extensive gardens and grounds.The historic property has been completely renovated in recent years and was on the market for £1.45m in 2020.