Hibs and Celtic fans jailed after mass pub brawl with pool cues and pint glasses leaves customers in shock
and live on Freeview channel 276
Shocking footage has emerged of Hibernian and Celtic hooligans fighting around an English pub's pool table, with cues brandished as weapons and balls used as missiles.
Cumbria Police said six Celtic supporters and three Hibs fans were involved in the ‘violent incident’ at Gallagher's Irish Bar in Carlisle city centre.
Carlisle Crown Court heard customers looked on in horror as violence erupted at around 3pm on 23 October 2021, and continued until police arrived and restored order.
The female publican watched the disorder unfold on CCTV while her partner, who retreated behind the bar, recalled the Celtic group cheering, hugging and chanting, as if they were "celebrating a goal".
Judge Michael Fanning told the nine men, who had all pleaded guilty to affray at earlier hearings, that it had been "an unpleasant, ugly incident".
Andrew Whitson, 39, of Winston Place, Galashiels, and Sean McNulty, 44, of Glenure Loan, Edinburgh, were jailed for 13 months. Steven Rintoul, 49, of East Main Street, Upall, west Lothian, was sentenced to 11 months in prison. Kieran Ewing, of Woodside Road, Raploch, and Michael Morton, 28, of Oak Street, both Stirling, were jailed for nine months.
Owen Hughes (formerly Ewing), 32, of Cecil Street, and William Gerry, 31, of Laurencecroft Road, also in Stirling, were each jailed for seven and a half months. Andrew Currie, 26, of Brownsdale Road, Rutherglen, and 30-year-old James Manley, of Royston Road, Glasgow, both had four-and-a-half month prison terms suspended and must complete 120 hours of unpaid work.