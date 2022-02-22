The alleged incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning, when the 22-year-old defender was seemingly captured by CCTV, standing outside a house in Dalkieth with a group of men – one of whom stole a wreath from the door.

Later that day, the woman who owns the house posted a screenshot of the footage on Facebook and wrote: “Who is this person?”

"He thought it okay to come into my garden at Salters Road early this morning and steal my wreath!”.

She demanded that the perpetrator return the wreath, and threatened to report him.

Members of the public left comments on the post, with several people identifying one of the men standing in the background of the image as Mr Porteous.

The woman then updated the post, and wrote: “I’ve got it back, damaged, and my mother’s brooch missing from the centre.

Football fans have identified the Hibs defender in the background of a CCTV image posted on Facebook.

“This was an Alzheimer’s wreath and that brooch can’t be replaced.

“The man who took it phoned and said sorry, so I appreciate that.”

A Hibernian spokesperson said: “We are aware of imagery that’s surfaced regarding Ryan Porteous.

“We are looking into it and will remind him of his responsibilities as a high-profile figure at Hibernian FC.”

On Saturday, Mr Porteous played for Hibs against Ross Country, with the Easter Road side winning 2-0.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said they were unable to find any record of a reported theft in the Dalkeith area on Sunday.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.