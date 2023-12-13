Man, 56, jailed for 10 years in Edinburgh after abusing underage girls in sex crimes spanning four decades
A predatory paedophile has been jailed for 10 years after sex crimes against children spanning almost four decades.
Gary Nicholson, 56, was jailed on Tuesday, 12 December after he abused four underage girls in Livingston, Kirkcaldy and Falkirk between 1981 and 2020. He has also been placed on the Sex Offenders Register.
He had previously been found guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday, 14 November, 2023.
Detective Constable David Adamson, of Fife’s Public Protection Unit, said: “I welcome today’s sentencing and hope that the victims can take some comfort in knowing that Nicholson will spend a considerable amount of time in prison.
“This was a complex and disturbing case and it is right that Nicholson now has to face the consequences of his disgraceful actions.
“Police Scotland is wholly committed to tackling all cases of child abuse, regardless of when the crimes occurred, and we will continue to work alongside our partners to support any victims and ensure offenders are brought to justice.”