Police in Edinburgh launched an investigation into reports of a man taking photos in changing rooms at a city swimming pool.

Officers received reports of a man taking photos of women within cubicles at Dalry Swim Centre, in Caledonian Crescent, over the past month.

Enquiries have been carried out and a 34-year-old man has now been reported to the Procurator Fiscal in relation to the incidents.

Dalry Swim Centre | Google Maps