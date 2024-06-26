Man reported after Edinburgh police investigate reports of man taking photos in Dalry Swim Centre cubicles

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 26th Jun 2024, 15:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police in Edinburgh launched an investigation into reports of a man taking photos in changing rooms at a city swimming pool.

Officers received reports of a man taking photos of women within cubicles at Dalry Swim Centre, in Caledonian Crescent, over the past month.

Enquiries have been carried out and a 34-year-old man has now been reported to the Procurator Fiscal in relation to the incidents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Dalry Swim Centre Dalry Swim Centre
Dalry Swim Centre | Google Maps

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Response Officers in Edinburgh investigated reports of a male taking photos of females within cubicles at Dalry Swimming Pool over the past month. “As a result of their inquiries the male was reported to the Procurator Fiscal this weekend.”

Related topics:EdinburghPolice